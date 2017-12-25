Richard White Dinner marks 40 years of serving Christmas dinners to Kansas City's senior citizens

Senior citizens from across Kansas City enjoyed Christmas dinner with a different kind of a family.

The tradition began 40 years ago when members of the Kansas City Police Department saw a need. They realized many senior citizens were lonely on Christmas with no family nearby to celebrate the holiday.

"As a police officer, we would meet these people on calls for prowlers on Christmas Day when there was no prowler; they just wanted to talk to somebody," said Richard White, the organizer. "What did Jesus Christ teach us to do? Love our neighbor. That means take care of them."

In 1977, they served Christmas dinner to 35 citizens.

In 2017, volunteers served about 500 Christmas dinners.

"I drove the city bus here for 16-and-a-half years," said Dean Masters, who attended the dinner. "Dee’s been with us for many years. Rosella over there, that table over there, she’s been on my bus for many years."

Over the years, the Richard White Dinner has grown so much it now serves dinner at three locations.

