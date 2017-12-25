Fire displaces family on Christmas morning

A house fire in Kansas City, Mo., on Christmas morning displaced a family on the city's east side.

Firefighters responded just before 7 a.m. to a location near Agnes Avenue and 20th Terrance in response to a working house fire. There crews found black smoke and had the fire under control within 15 minutes.

No one was hurt, and most of the $15,000 worth of damage to the house was from soot from the smoke, according to Kansas City Fire crews on the scene. They said the fire started in the basement, and three people were living at the home.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the displaced family, which included two sisters. Firefighters were able to retrieve some Christmas presents inside for the grandchildren of one of the women.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.