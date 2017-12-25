Fire displaces family on Christmas morning

A 44-year-old man is charged with killing a supermarket employee in front of stunned shoppers just days before ChristmasMore >
A 44-year-old man is charged with killing a supermarket employee in front of stunned shoppers just days before ChristmasMore >
The Springfield, Missouri Police Department has issued an AMBER Alert after a 1-year-old was abducted on Friday night.More >
The Springfield, Missouri Police Department has issued an AMBER Alert after a 1-year-old was abducted on Friday night.More >
A Florida man now living in Bali is fighting for his life after he fell from a roof while chasing a monkey that had stolen his favorite Pittsburgh Steelers cap.More >
A Florida man now living in Bali is fighting for his life after he fell from a roof while chasing a monkey that had stolen his favorite Pittsburgh Steelers cap.More >
Authorities say a family of four died Sunday after their twin-engine plane crashed at the end of a runway at a small airport in Florida.More >
Authorities say a family of four died Sunday after their twin-engine plane crashed at the end of a runway at a small airport in Florida.More >
A little boy is left without his life-saving medication after someone stole a package off a family's porch.More >
A little boy is left without his life-saving medication after someone stole a package off a family's porch.More >
A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with the stabbing of a woman in KC and a man in Independence on Tuesday and Wednesday.More >
A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with the stabbing of a woman in KC and a man in Independence on Tuesday and Wednesday.More >
Following the Kansas City Chiefs' win that clinched a second consecutive AFC West title, head coach Andy Reid celebrated in a unique way. Reid dressed as Santa Claus during his post-game press conference. It's the team's 10th division title as a franchise. It's the first time the Chiefs have won back-to-back title. Either way, Santa's proud! VIDEO: Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.More >
Following the Kansas City Chiefs' win that clinched a second consecutive AFC West title, head coach Andy Reid celebrated in a unique way. Reid dressed as Santa Claus during his post-game press conference. It's the team's 10th division title as a franchise. It's the first time the Chiefs have won back-to-back title. Either way, Santa's proud! VIDEO: Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.More >