Christmas brings with it memories of family and community.

For one small community in Nodaway County, MO, a 90-foot silo has special meaning.

The silo towers over the surrounding farmland near Hopkins, MO.

Richard Brand says he built it 45 years ago as his farm prospered. Since then, it's become a local landmark.

"It's pretty tall," Brand said. "When you get up on there, you can see a long ways."

The silo already stood out, but a few years later, he added something special - a four-foot star made with metal frame and Christmas lights.

It can be seen from miles away, greeting people as they travel home for Christmas.

"We didn't realize at the time how noticeable it would be," Brand said.

Brand says the star means a lot for this family though, so he's sure it will continue to shine for years to come.

