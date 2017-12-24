UPDATE: Missing Bonner Springs man found safe - KCTV5

UPDATE: Missing Bonner Springs man found safe

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
BONNER SPRINGS, KS (KCTV) -

UPDATE (12/24) - Police say he's been found safe.

ORIGINAL

The Bonner Springs Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man. 

Daniel Rafols Jr. was last seen wearing a black jacket and grey pants at the Bonner Springs Walmart around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. 

He was driving a blue 2010 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with a Kansas license plate of 668KDC.

Rafols Jr. is 5'7", weighs 190 pounds and has brown eyes. 

If you see him, please contact the Kansas City, KS Police Dispatch Center at 913-596-3000. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

