UPDATE: Missing Bonner Springs man found safe

A 44-year-old man is charged with killing a supermarket employee in front of stunned shoppers just days before ChristmasMore >
The Springfield, Missouri Police Department has issued an AMBER Alert after a 1-year-old was abducted on Friday night.More >
A little boy is left without his life-saving medication after someone stole a package off a family's porch.More >
A Florida man now living in Bali is fighting for his life after he fell from a roof while chasing a monkey that had stolen his favorite Pittsburgh Steelers cap.More >
Authorities say a family of four died Sunday after their twin-engine plane crashed at the end of a runway at a small airport in Florida.More >
A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with the stabbing of a woman in KC and a man in Independence on Tuesday and Wednesday.More >
The first snow fell at Pleasant Hill at 3:15 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.More >
An individual suffered serious injuries following a shooting in Kansas City on Sunday evening.More >
An anonymous donor in Maryland put her fellow congregants to work spreading Christmas cheer — with $100 bills.More >
