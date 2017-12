Two people suffered life-threatening injuries following a house fire near 66th and Paseo.

There were no working smoke detectors inside the home.

Firefighters on scene say a fire station two to three minutes from the home may have saved their lives.

The victims include one male and one female.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

KCFD is battling a house fire near 66th and Paseo. Two people transported with life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/hmQVYrbjZ3 — Nathan Vickers (@nathanvickers) December 25, 2017

