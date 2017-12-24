Missing Springfield child found safe in Texas

Photo of a white 2008 Scion TC that looks like the involved one. (Via MSHP)

UPDATE, 2:01 on Christmas: Eli Bandurovskiy has been found safe in Texas, according to police.

Viktor Anatolievich Bandurocskiy, the suspect in the case, was arrested in Brookshire, TX.

Agencies in Texas and four other states assisted with the investigation, according to Springfield police.

----

The Springfield, Missouri Police Department has issued an AMBER Alert after a 1-year-old was abducted on Friday night.

Eli Bandurovskiy was abducted in the 2600 block of N. Glenstone in Springfield at 9 p.m.

He is described as a white boy who weighs about 32 pounds. He has blond hair, hazel eyes, and was wearing a thick navy cardigan with two horizontal red stripes and large buttons. He had a grey undershirt on, and blue and grey striped pajama pants. He also had on blue and lime green, velcro tennis shoes. He did have a spare set of clothing with him; a grey Christmas sweatshirt, a blue shirt, and black skinny jeans.

The possible suspect is believed to be 33-year-old Viktor Anatolievich Bandurocskiy. He is described as a white man standing about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black button-up shirt and dark blue jeans.

The related vehicle is described as a white 2008 Scion TC bearing Arkansas “940 MNT” license plates.

The child and the vehicle were taken from the mother by the biological father during a visitation.

The father has a history of domestic abuse and drug use. He has made current and previous threats toward the child.

A cell phone ping from about 1 p.m. today indicated the father may be in Houston, Texas.

Anyone seeing the abducted child, suspect, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the AMBER Alert, should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1171.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.