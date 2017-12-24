Merry Christmas! Andy Reid dresses up as Santa following victory - KCTV5

Merry Christmas! Andy Reid dresses up as Santa following victory

Greg Milota (KCTV5) Greg Milota (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Following the Kansas City Chiefs' win that clinched a second consecutive AFC West title, head coach Andy Reid celebrated in a unique way. 

Reid dressed as Santa Claus during his post-game press conference. 

It's the team's 10th division title as a franchise. 

It's the first time the Chiefs have won back-to-back titles. 

Either way, Santa's proud! 

