SECOND QUARTER: Chiefs lead 10-3 over Dolphins

The Kansas City Chiefs by no means control the fate of the free world but their own destiny has been firmly placed in their hands and a win on Sunday could put an end to anyone questioning their playoff dreams.

On Sunday, the 8-6 Chiefs host the 6-8 Miami Dolphins, needing only one win, or a Los Angeles Charges loss, to ensure both their place as AFC West champions and a spot in the playoffs.

Kansas City enters the game on a two-game winning streak after taking down divisional foes Oakland and Los Angeles, holding each team to under 16 points.

Miami enters the contest in a Dr. Jekyll-and-Mr. Hyde-type situation as in their past two games they have shown a team that can take down the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots and then turn around and lose to the Buffalo Bills by eight, with all but six of their points coming after the game was out of reach.

The Dolphins will be playing for their playoff lives on Sunday as they would need to win each of their remaining two games and the Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Charges would each need to lose both of their remaining games, while the Oakland Raiders lose at least one more contest.

Kansas City’s defense has shown brightly in its last two games, forcing seven turnovers. By playing the law of averages, they should get the chance to create even more on Sunday as Dolphins’ quarterback Jay Cutler averages 1.2 interceptions per game and in his last four has turned the ball over eight times.

Sunday’s matchup holds a number of historic possibilities for Kansas City. A win would not only guarantee the division title but would also secure them back-to-back AFC West crowns for their first time in their history. Also a possibility on Sunday, Kansas City could see its first-ever season with a 1,000 yard rusher and two 1,000 yard receivers. Running back Kareem Hunt already boasts 1,201 rushing yards while Tyreek Hill currently boasts 1,074 receiving yards. Tight end Travis Kelce currently has 991 receiving yards, needing only nine to eclipse 1,000.

INJURY REPORT:

Out for the Chiefs - quarterback Tyler Bray, guard Parker Ehinger, corner back Phillip Gaines, corner back Keith Reaser, safety Leon McQuay, linebacker Ramik Wilson and defensive lineman Justin Hamilton.

Out for the Dolphins - quarterback Matt Moore, running back Damien William, guard Isaac Asiata, safety Michael Thomas, corner back Cordrea Tankersley, tight end Thomas Duarte and offensive tackle Eric Smith.

Miami placed guard Jermon Bushrod and tight end Julius Thomas on injured reserve this week due to a pair of foot injuries.

On a more somber not, the Chiefs will be playing with heavy hearts on Sunday as they learned that the father of receiver Tyreek Hill passed away on Saturday.

Tough loss I will miss you pops ???? R.I.P to the man who kept me grounded and level headed through the adversity, I love you — Ty Hill (@cheetah) December 23, 2017

FIRST QUARTER

13:04 - Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson forces Dolphins linebacker Jarvis Landry to fumble. The ball is recovered by Kansas City corner back Marcus Peters. The Chiefs have the ball at the Dolphins' 45 yard line.

9:41 - Harrison Butker hits a 31-yard field goal, giving Kansas City a 3-0 lead.

3:29 - Cody Parkey hits a 44-yard field goal. The game is tied at 3-3.

2:07 - Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce catches a 14-yard pass from quarterback Alex Smith. He now has 1,005 yards on the season, giving the Chiefs a 1,000-yard running back, a 1,000-yard wide receiver and a 1,000-yard tight end for the first time in franchise history. Kansas City is just the fifth team in NFL history to have three players reach that mark at three different positions.

SECOND QUARTER

13:00 - Tight end Travis Kelce catches a nine-yard pass from quarterback Alex Smith. Kansas City leads 10-3.

