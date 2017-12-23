Kansas City sees its first snow of the winter - KCTV5

Kansas City sees its first snow of the winter

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Brett Anthony, Meteorologist
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Snow has arrived in Kansas City.

The first snow fell at Pleasant Hill at 3:15 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

About an inch of snow is expected in most areas of the metro.

The metro area is expected to see its first accumulated snow of the weather.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for far northern Missouri Saturday and early Sunday. 

Kansas City is currently not in the advisory area but could be added if heavier snow begins to develop across the metro by Sunday morning.

Total accumulations of up to two inches will be possible, but most should end up around an inch.  The best chance to see the heavier snow will be north of the metro area, closer to the Iowa state line.

Flurries should begin to move in by midnight, with heavier snow entering the metro by 3 a.m.

