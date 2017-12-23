Body found inside structure that caught fire in Independence

Independence firefighters and MO State Fire Marshal are investigating after a body was found inside a structure after a fire.

Firefighters responded to a structure fire at Pitcher Rd. and Blue Ridge cutoff at about 6:40 p.m.

The fire was under control at about 7:07 p.m.

The City of Independence tweeted out about the incident.

#IndepFire Brief - At 6:40 p.m. units from Stations 1, 2, 3, 5 & 8 responded to a structure fire in area of Pitcher Rd and Blue Ridge Cutoff. Structure was unoccupied. Fire under control at 7:07 and is now under investigation. — City of Independence (@CityOfIndepMO) December 24, 2017

#IndepFire Brief Update - Civilian casualty found at scene of Pitcher Rd fire. State Fire Marshal en route. Fire cause and scene remain under investigation. Further information will be provided when available. — City of Independence (@CityOfIndepMO) December 24, 2017

