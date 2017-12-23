Body found inside structure that caught fire in Independence - KCTV5

Body found inside structure that caught fire in Independence

Posted: Updated:
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
Connect
(CNN) (CNN)
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -

Independence firefighters and MO State Fire Marshal are investigating after a body was found inside a structure after a fire. 

Firefighters responded to a structure fire at Pitcher Rd. and Blue Ridge cutoff at about 6:40 p.m. 

The fire was under control at about 7:07 p.m.

The City of Independence tweeted out about the incident.

Refresh this page for updates. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.