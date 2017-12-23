One person killed in shooting in Northeast KCMO - KCTV5

One person killed in shooting in Northeast KCMO

By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
One person was killed in a shooting in the 400 block of Jackson. The victim was found at Independence Ave. and Cleveland Ave. (Dwain Crispell/KCTV5) One person was killed in a shooting in the 400 block of Jackson. The victim was found at Independence Ave. and Cleveland Ave. (Dwain Crispell/KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Kansas City police are investigating after a man in his mid 20's was shot and later died. 

At about 7 p.m., police were called to the 400 block of Jackson in regard to a shooting. 

One victim was found at Independence Ave. and Cleveland Ave. He was transported to a local hospital where he died. 

A male suspect was taken into custody at the residence. 

Police are continuing to investigate. 

