One person killed in shooting in Northeast KCMO

One person was killed in a shooting in the 400 block of Jackson. The victim was found at Independence Ave. and Cleveland Ave. (Dwain Crispell/KCTV5)

Kansas City police are investigating after a man in his mid 20's was shot and later died.

At about 7 p.m., police were called to the 400 block of Jackson in regard to a shooting.

One victim was found at Independence Ave. and Cleveland Ave. He was transported to a local hospital where he died.

A male suspect was taken into custody at the residence.

Police are continuing to investigate.

