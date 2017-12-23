Boil order advisory issued in Kearney - KCTV5

Boil order advisory issued in Kearney

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
KEARNEY, MO (KCTV) -

Due to a water main break in the city of Kearney, a boil order advisory has been issued.

The advisory was issued on Saturday and affects the Jamespointe Subdivision and homes on North Grove Street, north of Boude Street.

The boil order advisory will remain in effect through Dec. 26, according to the release.

