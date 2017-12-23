Boil order advisory issued in Kearney

The metro area is expected to see its first accumulated snow of the weather.More >
A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with the stabbing of a woman in KC and a man in Independence on Tuesday and Wednesday.More >
When deciding to tip - consider the relationship you have with the service provider and how long you've worked with them before determining if you should tip or gift.More >
Kansas City police are investigating after a man in his mid 20's was shot and later died.More >
2017 has brought us a lot, including a list of the most hated words of the year.More >
Authorities in Kansas City are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead on Friday morning. Police received a medical call at about 8:43 a.m. from the 4500 block of Spruce Avenue.More >
Some misplaced wedding photos were discovered at an apartment complex in KCK and now the manager is trying to find the bride and groom by using social media.More >
Due to a water main break in the city of Kearney, a boil order advisory has been issued.More >
An overnight accident in Carroll County has claimed the lives of two young adults from Carrollton, Missouri.More >
Independence firefighters and MO State Fire Marshal are investigating after a body was found inside a structure after a fire.More >
