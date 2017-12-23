Oak Grove home catches fire with father, son inside just before Christmas

An Oak Grove family is feeling blessed that everyone is okay after a fire destroyed their home.

The fire started while a father and son were inside.

They woke up to the smell of smoke, then saw flames around a door.

“I woke up and smelled something and didn’t know what it was,” Jay Sanderson said. “I went back to sleep and woke up again to flames licking up my door. Then, once I opened the door, the wind rushed in and just swelled up.”

They both got out safely, just a few minutes before the fire engulfed the home.

Now, they are staying with relatives while they figure out what to do next.

They don't know what caused it yet.

Other children who lived there were staying at their mother's place when it happened.

“My world could be totally different now,” said Angeline Gann. “I could be mourning the loss of a child. Thank God that, in his blessing, he preserved their lives. It's just the stuff that's gone.”

The family is still assessing what they need in the next few days, but they are looking for clothing for three teenagers because all the children’s clothing and belongings were in the house.

The man who lived there said it was one of the first houses built in the neighborhood.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.