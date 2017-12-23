Man stabs 2 people in KC, Independence; says ‘demons’ told him to do it

A man has been charged in connection with the stabbing of a woman in KC and a man in Independence on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Steven J. Bowes, 22, has been charged with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, and one count of stealing a vehicle.

According to one probable cause statement, officers went to the 5800 block of Prospect Ave. on Wednesday around 3:15 p.m. and found a woman who had been stabbed.

She said Bowes was an acquaintance of hers and that they had never been intimate or in a relationship, but she hadn’t seen him in six months. They were hanging out in the early morning hours when he wanted to talk about her ex-boyfriend.

Then, for an unknown reason, he grabbed her by the hair and stabbed her four times in the stomach. She said that he then began fondling her chest and tried to put his fingers down her throat. She also said he stuck something in her arm by her elbow, possibly a needle.

She then called someone, said she had been stabbed, and that person came to the house in the 5100 block of Indiana Ave. to take her to the hospital. That person said they saw her run out of the house, holding her stomach saying Bowes had stabbed her.

The person driving wasn’t sure where the nearest hospital was, so they stopped at 59th and Prospect to call 911.

On Thursday, the authorities in KC got a call from the Independence Police department saying Bowes was in custody.

Detectives from KC went to Independence and showed him pictures the woman’s injuries. He said that he recognized her and that she looked like she fell on something sharp. He admitted he stabbed her, but denied fondling her or trying to put his fingers down her throat.

He said he should have finished the job, so he wouldn’t be in jail. He also said the stabbing was justified.

The other probable cause statement said that on Tuesday around 2:58 a.m. officers went to the 16300 block of E. 32nd St. and found blood leading from the kitchen to the upstairs bathroom where a man had been stabbed.

His wound was 8 inches long and deep enough to expose an internal organ in his abdomen, so he was taken to the hospital.

Then, just after 4 a.m., a GMC Sierra was found after it hit a power pole. Inside, there was a glove and a knife with an orange handle.

The next day, on Wednesday, the authorities talked to the victim in the hospital.

He said that Bowes had wanted to come to his house and watch TV. He said that Bowes was talking as if he was in a cult, saying he wanted to kill someone and that he had killed someone in the past.

The victim convinced Bowes to stay there so he wouldn’t hurt anyone and went to bed. When he got up to go to the bathroom, however, Bowes stabbed him without warning.

He said Bowes used a knife with an orange handle that was on the coffee table, then left in the victim’s GMC Sierra that he didn’t have permission to take.

On Thursday, as the authorities in KC learned, Bowes was taken into custody and interviewed by an Independence detective.

Bowes admitted he cut the victim while he was sleeping, spoke to him for 20 minutes in the bathroom, then took his truck. He then left the truck at Blue Ridge and 24 Highway, where the pole was hit, and got a ride from someone on the street.

When asked what his motive was, he said “demons” told him to do it and that he waited until the victim was asleep to do the “moral” thing.

