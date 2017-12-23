Woman tries to find owners of hundreds of lost wedding pictures found on flash drive

Some misplaced wedding photos were discovered at an apartment complex in KCK and now the manager is trying to find the bride and groom by using social media.

The hundreds of photos, all on a USB drive, could be more than a thousand miles away from the couple.

The photos are of a mystery couple on their wedding day.

“I opened this bottom one and there were two thumb drives,” Zarina Cedar said. “So, I grabbed them to see what was on them and one of them was the photos.”

Cedar, a community manager at Quail Creek Apartments, went on a search for the missing couple and looked to social media for help.

Her post has been shared more than 175 times.

“I was trying to find some kind of clue as to who this might be,” she said. “I assumed it was someone local because it’s here in Kansas.”

However, the pictures taken in August of 2013 were possibly taken in Southern California.

“There’s a bunch of shots on the beach,” she explained.

There are pictures of the bride on the beach, an outdoor ceremony, a black and white shot of the big bridal party, the couple behind the wheel of a fancy ride, and a night full of celebration.

There are more intimate photos of an emotional groom and the father-daughter dance, too.

You can see why she wants the pictures back in the right hands.

“If this is the only copy and these are their memories, they need those back,” she said. “I would be devastated if I lost pictures of my daughter’s wedding.”

There is also a shot in the collection of photos that shows a band with the initials “JME.” The apartment manager has reached out to the band and is waiting for a response.

