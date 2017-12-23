2 killed, 2 injured in Carroll County rollover crash

An overnight accident in Carroll County has claimed the lives of two young adults from Carrollton, Missouri.

The crash happened at about 12:35 a.m.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a Chevrolet 2500 HD driven by Blake Wilson was eastbound on Highway CC when it left the road.

The vehicle then hit an embankment and a tree before overturning and ejecting two people.

Teagan Birdno, 19, and Matthew Landi, 21, died at the scene. Both were from Carrollton.

The 20-year-old driver and Zach Warner, 22, were injured and taken to hospitals. The driver suffered serious injuries and Warner had minor injuries.

No one in the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt.

