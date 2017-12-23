2 firefighters injured in North Kansas City fire

Two firefighters were injured and a cat went missing in a house fire in North Kansas City on Saturday morning.

The fire happened in the 1000 block E. 24th Ave.

The homeowner told KCTV5 News that she was sitting at the table drinking coffee when she heard a pop, went downstairs, saw the flames, and called 911.

Two firefighters were injured, but they are expected to be okay. One firefighter injured their knee and the other injured their back.

There were several people staying in the home, but everyone got out safely.

The homeowner is trying to find her cat that went missing during the fire.

