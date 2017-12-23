2 firefighters injured in North Kansas City fire - KCTV5

2 firefighters injured in North Kansas City fire

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
File photo. (AP) File photo. (AP)
NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Two firefighters were injured and a cat went missing in a house fire in North Kansas City on Saturday morning.

The fire happened in the 1000 block E. 24th Ave.

The homeowner told KCTV5 News that she was sitting at the table drinking coffee when she heard a pop, went downstairs, saw the flames, and called 911.

Two firefighters were injured, but they are expected to be okay. One firefighter injured their knee and the other injured their back.

There were several people staying in the home, but everyone got out safely.

The homeowner is trying to find her cat that went missing during the fire.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.