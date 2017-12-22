Quadruplets born 10 weeks early in Overland Park on World Prematurity Day

Quadruplets were born about 10 weeks early at Overland Park Regional Medical Center and, coincidentally, their birthday is World Prematurity Day.

“We always knew they were going to be little and premature and the NICU would be part of our journey,” their mother said.

After going through fertility treatments for nearly a year, Josh and Kaitlin Hartman were finally able to conceive.

“The first ultrasound we had, they told us we were pregnant with triplets,” said Josh Hartman.

It turns out that one baby was hiding, so they were actually expecting quadruplets.

Ainsley, Sadie, Braylon, and Teagan were born Nov. 17, more than two months early.

Because the pregnancy was high risk, it took a team of healthcare professionals in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit to help with deliveries.

“A nurse, a respiratory therapist, a nurse practitioner, then a doctor taking care of the babies and a team for mom,” Kathleen Weatherstone, a neonatologist and the medical director at the NICU. “So, there were a lot of people.”

The babies are now five weeks old and doing well. They’re off oxygen and learning to eat and gain weight. They even got to meet Santa Claus.

“They’re our biggest Christmas gift,” their mother said. “So, that will be our Christmas this year. I’m sure next year will be a whole different story with four.”

If the quads continue to improve, they’ll be able to go home by the end of January.

“Seeing them now and how well they’re doing just really is just such an amazing story,” their father said. “It really is just miracle after miracle.”

If you want to hear more about the Hartmans’ journey, click here. They have also created a GoFundMe.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.