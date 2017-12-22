Local hospitals seeing larger number of patients for flu-like symptoms than last year

It’s that time of year again where many people are rushing to the hospital with flu-like symptoms.

One Kansas hospital saw as many as 30 cases this week.

During this flu season, the University of Kansas Health System has treated 61 people with flu or flu-like symptoms. Half of those patients were seen this week, about four of which were admitted to the hospital.

A doctor said that, this time last year, flu numbers were lower.

He said the flu vaccine is the best way to prevent severe disease from influenza

“When you are going through these places and, again, whether you’re shopping for gifts, going through the airport, at church, whatnot, it’s important not to put your hands in your eyes, nose, mouth,” said Dana Hawkinson, Infectious Disease Physician, “because that is a very easy way for these viruses to spread.”

Good health habits can help stop the spread of germs, so remember to wash your hands often and cover your coughs.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.