Local family serves up Christmas dinner to the homeless

It wasn’t a local charity or business out serving hot meals in downtown Kansas City on Friday. It was a family who said they just want to give back.

Teonna Roland's family feels blessed this year, so they wanted to give back.

"It's been a good year for us all," she said. "We all made it."

"If you come across something you thought you wouldn't do, you gotta give back in some way," she added.

Roland and her cousin, Latasha McBride, work downtown and see people every day who could use a hot meal.

"We see a lot of homeless people," McBride said. "So we thought this would be a good way to do something different. Our family hasn't done anything like this."

Their children wanted to help, too.

A Christmas dinner with all the fixings on a cold winter's day is just the thing for those walking through downtown or waiting for the bus.

“It just sticks to my ribs and warms me up real good,” said one homeless man.

Everyone feels welcome at the table, where a Christmas meal was served by a family who just wants to serve.

"It doesn't cost much to make a person happy with a meal in their stomach," Roland said. "My gratitude is pretty good."

The family said they’re going to do it again on New Year’s Day.

