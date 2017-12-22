Boy accidentally shoots his brother in the leg in KC

A child was shot in the leg by his brother in an accidental shooting that happened in KC on Friday.

The incident happened on 83rd Terrace between The Paseo and Brooklyn Avenue.

A 13-year-old boy was home with his two brothers when the incident happened around 11:45 a.m.

He was trying to take his mother's handgun out of its case, which had a malfunctioning lock, when it accidentally fired and hit his 9-year-old brother.

When police arrived, they found the boy who had been shot in the leg and he was taken to a local hospital in "fair condition."

The 13-year-old got a cut on his hand from shooting the gun.

The third child, a 6-year-old, was not injured.

Their mother was not home at the time of the shooting, police said, but "one of the boys is old enough to babysit the other."

It is not yet known why she wasn't home.

The investigation is ongoing. Police haven't said if charges will be filed.

The neighbors who called police didn't hear the shooting, but were shocked when they heard frantic knocking on the door as the boy tried to get help for his brother.

At the time, he was worried and told the neighbors his brother may have been shot in the abdomen.

"He told us originally that somebody broke into the house and that wasn’t the case," said Queen Warrior, a neighbor. "It was just they were bored and playing with their mom’s gun, so. But we were freaking out because we thought someone broke into the house and shot the little boy, so we were all panicked, but we did what we had to do."

Police still on scene at accidental shooting. 3 kids inside, 13, 9, and 6 yo, 9yo in the hospital with gunshot wound to the leg @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/HEVSd9hIEA — Ashley Arnold (@AshleyKCTV5) December 22, 2017

