Woman charged with murder for fatally stabbing man in 2016

A 32-year-old Kansas City woman has been charged in the fatal stabbing of a man in Kansas City in September 2016, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today.

Amber C. Cunningham, who also used the last name "McCon,” faces charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Kansas City police went to 2500 Poplar Avenue in Kansas City in Sept. 2016 and crime scene analysis showed Cunningham’s prints inside a vehicle and the residence, according to court records filed on Friday.

A witness said he had been with the victim at a club on Truman Road when he saw a woman in the victim's vehicle. The victim then described her as a prostitute and said he was taking her to his residence.

Cunningham was arrested on Wednesday and told police that she had had agreed to go to the victim's residence, but then they argued after he wouldn't pay her as quickly as she asked.

They fought, she took a knife from him, and stabbed him multiple times before leaving the residence.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $250,000.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.