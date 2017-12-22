New prosecutor will be hired to combat violent crime - KCTV5

New prosecutor will be hired to combat violent crime

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
File photo. (KCTV) File photo. (KCTV)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A new Assistant U.S. Attorney will be hired to combat violent crime in the Kansas City metro area.

Tom Larson, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, announced this on Friday.

The new position was created as part of a Department of Justice initiative against violent crime.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions recently announced that 40 new Assistant U.S. Attorney positions have been created in 27 districts.

The additional staffing comes in light of the Western District of Missouri being designated as a "Public Safety Partnership Diagnostic Site," which was done with the intention of working with local law enforcement partners on public safety and reducing violence.

Eight districts nationwide received the designation, which was established in June of 2017.

It provides a framework for the Department of Justice to enhance its support of state and local law enforcement officers and prosecutors in the investigation, prosecution, and deterrence of violent crime. This is especially true in the case of crimes related to gun violence, gangs, and drug trafficking.

It serves as a platform to engage directly with cities to identify and prioritize resources that will help local communities address violent crime.

