Police investigate homicide after woman found dead near 45th, Spruce

Police received a medical call at about 8:43 a.m. from the 4500 block of Spruce Avenue. (KCTV5)

Authorities in Kansas City are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead on Friday morning.

Police received the call at about 8:43 a.m. from the 4500 block of Spruce Ave., where someone said a suspicious vehicle had been there for a few days.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a woman in her 20s, inside a van parked on the side of the road.

"When they called us, they just told us 'suspicious vehicle' because they thought maybe someone abandoned it, since some of the windows were broken out of it, and that's when we got there and found the female in the back," said Darin Snapp with the KCPD.

A major at the scene said that the woman was shot. There were also bullet holes in the van.

Police are trying to figure out a timeline for what happened. They don't believe the shooting happened where the van was parked, however.

"All the neighbors said they had never seen the van before," Snapp said. "The evidence appears there might have been a shootout between two vehicles because there wasn't a whole lot of glass right there at the scene, so we're thinking there might have been a shootout somewhere else and then they went there and dumped the car and left her."

Also, the tags on the van don't match the vehicle. The police are hoping to get in contact with the owner of the van and the tags to see if they have any idea what happened to the woman.

Police have not identified the woman, describing her only as light-skinned African American or Hispanic woman in her 30s.

Anyone with information about the woman or her death is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

This is the city's 146th homicide.

