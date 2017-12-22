KCPD finds body in dumpster near Colorado, Longview

The body was found at about 8:01 a.m. near Colorado Avenue and Longview Road. (KCTV5)

Police in Kansas City are searching for a cause of death after a body was found in a dumpster on the city's south side on Friday.

The body was found at about 8:01 a.m. near Colorado Avenue and Longview Road.

Police say the death is not suspicious and do not suspect foul play.

Officers have not said if the body belonged to a man or a woman.

