KCPD finds body in dumpster near Colorado, Longview

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police in Kansas City are searching for a cause of death after a body was found in a dumpster on the city's south side on Friday.

The body was found at about 8:01 a.m. near Colorado Avenue and Longview Road.

Police say the death is not suspicious and do not suspect foul play.

Officers have not said if the body belonged to a man or a woman.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

