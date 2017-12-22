Police arrest armed man after standoff in KCK home near 17th, Quindaro

The standoff began at about 6:15 a.m. at a home on Quindaro Boulevard. (KCTV5)

Police in Kansas City, KS, have taken a man into custody who they say was armed after he barricaded himself inside a home on Friday.

The standoff began at about 3 a.m. at a home on Quindaro Boulevard.

Police were called to the scene after an armed disturbance was reported.

When officers arrived, they were told that an argument escalated into an armed disturbance when a man pulled out a hand gun.

Officers were unsure how many people were inside the home. Negotiators said at least one person who claimed to have a weapon was inside the house.

A tactical team was called to the scene.

Police were able to take the man into custody and end the standoff peacefully at about 9:45 a.m. Officers also arrested two other people in connection to the incident.

During the standoff, Quindaro Boulevard was closed between 16th and Hiawatha Streets.

Police are investigating the cause of the incident.

