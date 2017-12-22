2 hurt, more than 2,000 lose power as flames rip through house in Shawnee

The fire started at about 4:03 a.m. at a house in the 5000 block of Nieman Road. (KCTV5)

A fire in Shawnee forced three people to evacuate a home and left two in the hospital early Friday morning.

The fire started at about 4:03 a.m. at a house in the 5000 block of Nieman Road.

Firefighters arrived to find the house engulfed in flames.

All three people living in the home were evacuated. Two of them, a father and daughter, were taken two an area hospital after suffering minor injuries from smoke inhalation and burns received while trying to battle the flames on their own before calling 911.

The American Red Cross is working with those who lived in the home, as there isn't much of it left and they will have to find a new place to stay for the holidays.

While battling the flames, power lines dropped in the back of the house and made it unsafe for firefighters to go back there. Also, the power lines in front of the house hampered aerial operations. Therefore, they had to have KCP&L cut power lines near the home.

At one point, more than 2,800 people were without power. Power has now been restored throughout the neighborhood.

Firefighters noted that wind was a factor, but they were able to extinguish the fire quickly. They then spent hours checking for hot spots.

The cause of the fire is unknown but is still under investigation.

“Fires are always hard," said Corey Sands, Shawnee Fire Marshall. "They destroy everything. But, especially around Christmastime, the holidays, it’s always hard. The homeowner did have insurance, which is good and sometimes a rarity, so the insurance company will help get him back up on his feet.”

The home is considered a total loss with estimated damages of $275,000.

