Flames engulf home near 82nd, Brooklyn

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
By Abigael Jaymes, Reporter
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Firefighters in Kansas City battled pesky flames at a home early Friday morning.

The flames started before 4:10 a.m. at a house in the 8200 block of Brooklyn Avenue.

Fire crews say each time they would knock down the flames, more would pop up. The fire was brought under control at about 5:15 a.m.

Officials have not said what started the fire. They say the house was abandoned.

No injuries were reported.

A truck was sent to the scene to spread salt on the street as officials feared water used to fight the flames would freeze on the road.

