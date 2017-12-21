Authorities still seeking information 3 years later about homicide of Chad Donaldson

The authorities are still asking for information about the homicide of Chad Donaldson, which happened before Christmas in 2014, as his family continues to mourn.

On Friday, his loved ones remembered him in a special way and asked for help solving the case of his violent death.

Donaldson, a 36-year-old from Belton, was last seen at the QuikTrip at MO 58 Hwy and US I-49 at about 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 21, 2014 as he was walking home.

On Dec. 22, 2014, he managed to call 911 and say he had been shot in the stomach, but later died at the hospital.

His grieving father, Craig Donaldson, retraced his son's steps years ago and searched for answers. "My son should have outlived me and not the other way around," he had said.

Another year later, he said, "The first year, I was, like, in shock. It's just unbelievable, and it's gotten worse this year. Especially today. It's just something I’m not ever going to get over with."

It has been almost exactly three years since the homicide, now, and the pain is just as real today as the day they first found out about his death.

“It’s just hard you know," his father said on Friday. "It’s unbelievable. It’s just like a nightmare.”

"I just hope, as time goes by, the intense pain will go away and I’ll be able to find more peace," his mother Jenny Donaldson said. "It was the worst experience of my life.”

Donaldson loved to fish.

There is a memorial near his favorite fishing spot that was put there by this father, his number one fishing partner.

"I built this cross down there." his father said. "A bunch of his friends and stuff did. It’s kind of like therapy for me because I go down and decorate it and stuff. It’s got pictures on it.”

His parents take comfort in the memorial and held a lantern release on the anniversary of his death this year, which helps fill the void a little bit.

“It kind of feels like we’re sending the lanterns up to Chad in Heaven," his mother said.

However, they wonder if their son's murderer will ever be caught.

“It wouldn’t take the pain away," his mother said. "It wouldn’t make this not happen. But, I just can’t help but think it’ll help somewhat to know that some killer is not out wandering the street and could do it again to someone else.”

The Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline and the Belton, Missouri Police Department are asking for information.

The current reward stands at up to $9,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

If you know anything, no matter how small, you are urged to submit a tip by contacting the authorities or the TIPS Hotline.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline by phone at 816-474-8477. You can also submit them to the newly updated website www.KCCrimeStoppers.com or via the new, free P3Tips mobile app that is available on both Android and iOS phones.

