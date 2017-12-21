Tips on getting your children to fall asleep on Christmas Eve

There are just two days until Christmas Eve, also known as the night when none of the kids can ever fall asleep! Here’s what doctors say to do to get them to bed on time.

Yes, we all remember being a kid and lying in bed with our eyes wide open, thinking about what Santa could be leaving downstairs... However, as a parent, this can be a real annoyance.

Here’s what an expert with the University of Kansas Health System says can be done to help them get some shut-eye.

“If they go to bed and come back out and say they can’t sleep, be very unemotional about it,” advised Dr. Suzanne Stevens, Director of Sleep Medicine. “Just direct them back to the bedroom. Don’t get upset. Don’t battle them.”

She said getting upset may prolong the problem.

However, she said the real key is preventing it altogether.

For little ones who are in preschool, stick to a routine. If they normally nap, make sure it still happens despite any Christmas Eve activities that day.

Also, set expectations early by letting them know early in the day when bedtime will be so that it doesn’t come as a surprise to them that night.

Let them play outside that day if possible, as it makes them more tired than indoor activities.

Finally, you have time, a warm bath before bed will usually put a young child to sleep.

For older children between the ages of 5 and 12 years old, make sure to get them up early on Christmas Eve and don’t let them sleep in.

Don’t give them any caffeine, either! That includes caffeinated sodas.

Let them know the exact time you will be opening presents before they even go to bed. Setting that expectation keeps them from laying in bed, wondering when it will happen.

Finally, if all else fails, go to the old standby: Tell them that if they don’t get to bed, then Santa won’t show up in his sled.

Good luck, parents.

