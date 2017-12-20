Kansas City high school football prospects ink letters with Divi - KCTV5

Kansas City high school football prospects ink letters with Division 1 programs

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dani Welniak, Sports Anchor/Reporter
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

It's the first early signing period for high school and college football.

The biggest name is Park Hill receiver Ronnie Bell, who committed to Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines program. 

When it comes to local colleges, Kansas State had two players from Kansas and two from Missouri sign today. Mizzou signed 16 of it's verbal commits today. 

Local high school stars who signed with Division 1 programs on Wednesday include: 

  • Park Hill WR Ronnie Bell, Michigan
  • Shawnee Mission East RB Milton Braasch, Colgate
  • Raytown South WR Ja'Ron Burks, Missouri State
  • Bishop Miege OL Jack Burns, Cornell
  • Grandview DL Cartez Crook-Jones, Kansas State
  • Raytown WR Dominic Gicinto, Missouri
  • Park Hill CB Devin Haney, Northern Illinois
  • Lee's Summit OL T.J. Kennedy, Western Illinois
  • Lee's Summit North TE Jordan Murray, Missouri State
  • Blue Springs South TE Brody Parker, Southern Illinois
  • Blue Springs DF Daniel Parker, Missouri
  • Grain Valley DE Tristan Pfeiffer, Western Illinois
  • Raymore-Peculiar OL Zach Starforth, Illinois State
  • Schlagle RB Ivan Webb, Missouri State
  • Oak Grove LB Kenton Wilhoit, Illinois State
  • Center RB Jeremiah Wilson, Missouri State

Blue Valley North defensive end Miles Emery committed to the University of Kansas, but did not sign on Wednesday. Early signing period lasts through Friday.

Players will also sign on the traditional National Signing Day, which is February 7. 

