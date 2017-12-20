Kansas City high school football prospects ink letters with Division 1 programs

It's the first early signing period for high school and college football.

The biggest name is Park Hill receiver Ronnie Bell, who committed to Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines program.

When it comes to local colleges, Kansas State had two players from Kansas and two from Missouri sign today. Mizzou signed 16 of it's verbal commits today.

Local high school stars who signed with Division 1 programs on Wednesday include:

Park Hill WR Ronnie Bell, Michigan

Shawnee Mission East RB Milton Braasch, Colgate

Raytown South WR Ja'Ron Burks, Missouri State

Bishop Miege OL Jack Burns, Cornell

Grandview DL Cartez Crook-Jones, Kansas State

Raytown WR Dominic Gicinto, Missouri

Park Hill CB Devin Haney, Northern Illinois

Lee's Summit OL T.J. Kennedy, Western Illinois

Lee's Summit North TE Jordan Murray, Missouri State

Blue Springs South TE Brody Parker, Southern Illinois

Blue Springs DF Daniel Parker, Missouri

Grain Valley DE Tristan Pfeiffer, Western Illinois

Raymore-Peculiar OL Zach Starforth, Illinois State

Schlagle RB Ivan Webb, Missouri State

Oak Grove LB Kenton Wilhoit, Illinois State

Center RB Jeremiah Wilson, Missouri State

Blue Valley North defensive end Miles Emery committed to the University of Kansas, but did not sign on Wednesday. Early signing period lasts through Friday.

Players will also sign on the traditional National Signing Day, which is February 7.

