Missouri follows turnaround by signing 16, including 6 WRs - KCTV5

Missouri follows turnaround by signing 16, including 6 WRs

Posted: Updated:
(KCTV5) (KCTV5)

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri followed a dramatic second-half turnaround that featured a six-game winning streak by signing 16 players Wednesday on the first day of the early signing period.

The class was the third for Tigers coach Barry Odom, and it featured six wide receivers — highlighted by junior-college standout Harry Ballard III. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound wideout chose Missouri over offers from Georgia, Michigan and Alabama, among others, and he was one of nine offensive players signed by the Tigers.

Also included in the class are: LB Chad Bailey, RB Simi Bakare, OL Javon Foster, WR Dominic Gicinto, WR Danny Gray, DE Trajan Jeffcoat, WR Jalen Knox, LB Gerald Nathan, Jr., DE Daniel Parker, OL Mike Ruth, WR Kam Scott, WR Khmari Thompson, DB Jarvis Ware and LB Cameron Wilkins.

After starting the season 1-5, Missouri (7-5) faces Texas (6-6) in the Texas Bowl on Dec. 27.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Facebook post sparks murder-suicide investigation connected to missing Overland Park woman

    Facebook post sparks murder-suicide investigation connected to missing Overland Park woman

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 8:53 PM EST2017-12-21 01:53:25 GMT
    Mikayala Norris was last seen on Sunday at about 8:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of Metcalf Avenue. (Overland Park PD)Mikayala Norris was last seen on Sunday at about 8:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of Metcalf Avenue. (Overland Park PD)

    A man is dead after police say he killed an Overland Park woman while on a mission to kill his ex. 

    More >

    A man is dead after police say he killed an Overland Park woman while on a mission to kill his ex. 

    More >

  • Classic Christmas song under fire for lyrics

    Classic Christmas song under fire for lyrics

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 3:14 PM EST2017-12-20 20:14:50 GMT
    Broadway composer Frank Loesser and his wife and musical partner Lynn are shown, April 26, 1956 in New York. Their song "Baby, It's Cold Outside" was originally a song they performed for friends at their housewarming party. (AP Photo/Anthony Camerano)Broadway composer Frank Loesser and his wife and musical partner Lynn are shown, April 26, 1956 in New York. Their song "Baby, It's Cold Outside" was originally a song they performed for friends at their housewarming party. (AP Photo/Anthony Camerano)

    Many people are challenging the Christmas classic "Baby, it's cold outside," claiming it could be interpreted as sexual assault. Read the lyrics in the story. You be the judge.

    More >

    Many people are challenging the Christmas classic "Baby, it's cold outside," claiming it could be interpreted as sexual assault. Read the lyrics in the story. You be the judge.

    More >

  • 'We're all lunatics'; one family at center of bizarre small Missouri town murder

    'We're all lunatics'; one family at center of bizarre small Missouri town murder

    Monday, December 18 2017 10:50 PM EST2017-12-19 03:50:06 GMT

    A body buried in a backyard, an entire town rattled and a murder suspect who's the son of a sheriff’s deputy. For a year and a half, Crawford County kept a secret.

    More >

    A body buried in a backyard, an entire town rattled and a murder suspect who's the son of a sheriff’s deputy. For a year and a half, Crawford County kept a secret.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.