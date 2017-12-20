Americans bought homes at fastest pace in nearly 11 years, as sales climbed 5.6 percent in November

Selling your home now could pay back big.

Americans bought homes at the fastest pace in nearly 11 years. Sales climbed 5.6 percent in November.

Reece Nichols realtor Matt Tally said getting a home right now is a race.

“I tell my buyers if we find one that we like, we need to go see it in the first 24 hours. Let’s identify it online in the morning, call me by noon, we’ll go look at it that afternoon, and if we like it we’re going to put an offer in that night. That’s how fast you need to go if it’s priced right and in good condition,” said Tally.

Tally showed KCTV5 metro data from Trendgraphix.

He said the increase in homebuying isn’t really so significant; it’s the fact that supply – or, the inventory of homes on the market – is down. That means demand is up.

“Sales numbers are up, but we’re seeing the trend go down where there are so few houses on the market that we have this kind of race that I was talking about earlier,” he said.

Tally said the number of new construction homes is rising to try to keep up with the demand. As the supply of those new houses increases, he hopes to see builders offering them for more moderate prices.

