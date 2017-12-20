Americans bought homes at fastest pace in nearly 11 years, as sa - KCTV5

Americans bought homes at fastest pace in nearly 11 years, as sales climbed 5.6 percent in November

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Davis, Anchor/Reporter
Connect
Trendgraphix Trendgraphix
Americans bought homes at fastest pace in nearly 11 years, as sales climbed 5.6 percent in November. (KCTV5) Americans bought homes at fastest pace in nearly 11 years, as sales climbed 5.6 percent in November. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Selling your home now could pay back big.

Americans bought homes at the fastest pace in nearly 11 years. Sales climbed 5.6 percent in November.

Reece Nichols realtor Matt Tally said getting a home right now is a race.

“I tell my buyers if we find one that we like, we need to go see it in the first 24 hours. Let’s identify it online in the morning, call me by noon, we’ll go look at it that afternoon, and if we like it we’re going to put an offer in that night. That’s how fast you need to go if it’s priced right and in good condition,” said Tally.

Tally showed KCTV5 metro data from Trendgraphix.

He said the increase in homebuying isn’t really so significant; it’s the fact that supply – or, the inventory of homes on the market – is down. That means demand is up.

“Sales numbers are up, but we’re seeing the trend go down where there are so few houses on the market that we have this kind of race that I was talking about earlier,” he said.

Tally said the number of new construction homes is rising to try to keep up with the demand. As the supply of those new houses increases, he hopes to see builders offering them for more moderate prices. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Facebook post sparks murder-suicide investigation connected to missing Overland Park woman

    Facebook post sparks murder-suicide investigation connected to missing Overland Park woman

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 8:53 PM EST2017-12-21 01:53:25 GMT
    Mikayala Norris was last seen on Sunday at about 8:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of Metcalf Avenue. (Overland Park PD)Mikayala Norris was last seen on Sunday at about 8:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of Metcalf Avenue. (Overland Park PD)

    A man is dead after police say he killed an Overland Park woman while on a mission to kill his ex. 

    More >

    A man is dead after police say he killed an Overland Park woman while on a mission to kill his ex. 

    More >

  • Classic Christmas song under fire for lyrics

    Classic Christmas song under fire for lyrics

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 3:14 PM EST2017-12-20 20:14:50 GMT
    Broadway composer Frank Loesser and his wife and musical partner Lynn are shown, April 26, 1956 in New York. Their song "Baby, It's Cold Outside" was originally a song they performed for friends at their housewarming party. (AP Photo/Anthony Camerano)Broadway composer Frank Loesser and his wife and musical partner Lynn are shown, April 26, 1956 in New York. Their song "Baby, It's Cold Outside" was originally a song they performed for friends at their housewarming party. (AP Photo/Anthony Camerano)

    Many people are challenging the Christmas classic "Baby, it's cold outside," claiming it could be interpreted as sexual assault. Read the lyrics in the story. You be the judge.

    More >

    Many people are challenging the Christmas classic "Baby, it's cold outside," claiming it could be interpreted as sexual assault. Read the lyrics in the story. You be the judge.

    More >

  • 'We're all lunatics'; one family at center of bizarre small Missouri town murder

    'We're all lunatics'; one family at center of bizarre small Missouri town murder

    Monday, December 18 2017 10:50 PM EST2017-12-19 03:50:06 GMT

    A body buried in a backyard, an entire town rattled and a murder suspect who's the son of a sheriff’s deputy. For a year and a half, Crawford County kept a secret.

    More >

    A body buried in a backyard, an entire town rattled and a murder suspect who's the son of a sheriff’s deputy. For a year and a half, Crawford County kept a secret.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.