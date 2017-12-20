Kansas City church looks for help to keep the music going after organ damaged

A Kansas City church is looking for some help to keep the music alive.

The historic pipe organ at the Grand Avenue Temple of the United Methodist Church needs some expensive repairs.

Less than a week ago, the motor on the 105-year-old organ burst in to flames.

“The motor is basically the heart of the organ because it gives life to the lungs of a pipe organ which is the wind chest," said Kelly Hackleman, the Grand Avenue Church Music Director. "Which is how the sound from air to pipes which makes it sing.”

The church is faced with a $30,000 price tag to get the pipes up and running again.

More than that, something is missing from their service without the organ's melodies.

“Since we are one-third homeless population, some of them have never, ever seen or hear the organ," said Cherryll Doughty, the pastor at Grand Avenue Church. “They miss it. They ask me ‘Pastor D, when is the organ going to be played.’”

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.