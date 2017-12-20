Prosecutors: Man posed as doctor, treated patients is arrested i - KCTV5

Prosecutors: Man posed as doctor, treated patients is arrested in Overland Park

Vishal Patel

A man who prosecutors say posed as a physician and treated patients in southeastern Virginia has been arrested in Kansas.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia says in a news release that 30-year-old Vishal Patel of Glen Allen Was arrested Tuesday by Drug Enforcement Administration agents in Overland Park, Kansas.

According to an indictment, Patel has never been licensed to practice medicine in Virginia. Prosecutors say Patel stole identifying information of a licensed physician and obtained documents that fraudulently said Patel was a doctor.

The indictment says Patel used the fake documents to get a job at a health center in Newport News, Virginia. Prosecutors say Patel saw patients, conducted and ordered tests and exams, and prescribed medication.

Court documents don't list a lawyer for Patel.

KCTV 5 News

