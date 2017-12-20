Stolen KC, social media group that assists victims, reaches 100,000 members

A local group that connects victims of crimes with tipsters has reached a major milestone.

Stolen KC, founded three years ago, has reached 100,000 members.

Dave Brucker three years ago founded the social media page on Facebook, which helps victims of theft recover what they've lost.

"I’ve seen identifications made in under two minutes," Brucker said. "With 100,000 sets of eyes, we have an active base of over 60,000 people in a 30-day period. 60,000 people active – that means they’re commenting, they’re liking, they’re viewing. That daily number is 30,000 people a day."

Anyone can share pictures of their stolen vehicles or security images of someone who burglarized their home.

There are rules for the page.

Patrons must keep language and content rated PG-13. Users also have to provide the jurisdiction and police report number where the crime happened.

"We want to make sure it’s not just a defamation of a person and that it is in fact something that you’ve reported to the police first and we’re second," Brucker said. "We’re not the police. We don’t want to be the police. We want to assist the police and we want to work with the police."

Brucker said he wants to expand the social media tool. He hopes to establish a non-profit organization called GotStolen so he can bring the program to other cities.

"It’s not a matter of if you’re a victim, it’s when you’re going to be a victim," he said. "Everyone has the potential to be a victim of theft and we just want to build the organization and really put a dent in it. You’re never going to stop it completely. But maybe we can slow it.

Stolen KC also has a live show on Thursday night at 8 p.m. where they have giveaways donated by local security businesses.

