Stolen KC, social media group that assists victims, reaches 100, - KCTV5

Stolen KC, social media group that assists victims, reaches 100,000 members

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Davis, Anchor/Reporter
Connect
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
(Natalie Davis/KCTV5) (Natalie Davis/KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A local group that connects victims of crimes with tipsters has reached a major milestone. 

Stolen KC, founded three years ago, has reached 100,000 members. 

Dave Brucker three years ago founded the social media page on Facebook, which helps victims of theft recover what they've lost. 

"I’ve seen identifications made in under two minutes," Brucker said. "With 100,000 sets of eyes, we have an active base of over 60,000 people in a 30-day period. 60,000 people active – that means they’re commenting, they’re liking, they’re viewing.  That daily number is 30,000 people a day."

Anyone can share pictures of their stolen vehicles or security images of someone who burglarized their home. 

There are rules for the page. 

Patrons must keep language and content rated PG-13. Users also have to provide the jurisdiction and police report number where the crime happened. 

"We want to make sure it’s not just a defamation of a person and that it is in fact something that you’ve reported to the police first and we’re second," Brucker said. "We’re not the police. We don’t want to be the police. We want to assist the police and we want to work with the police."

Brucker said he wants to expand the social media tool. He hopes to establish a non-profit organization called GotStolen so he can bring the program to other cities. 

"It’s not a matter of if you’re a victim, it’s when you’re going to be a victim," he said. "Everyone has the potential to be a victim of theft and we just want to build the organization and really put a dent in it. You’re never going to stop it completely. But maybe we can slow it.

Stolen KC also has a live show on Thursday night at 8 p.m. where they have giveaways donated by local security businesses. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Facebook post sparks possible murder-suicide investigation connected to missing Overland Park woman

    Facebook post sparks possible murder-suicide investigation connected to missing Overland Park woman

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 1:35 PM EST2017-12-20 18:35:55 GMT
    Mikayala Norris was last seen on Sunday at about 8:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of Metcalf Avenue. (Overland Park PD)Mikayala Norris was last seen on Sunday at about 8:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of Metcalf Avenue. (Overland Park PD)

    Police in Kansas City are investigating a possible murder-suicide after a woman's body was found in a wooded area on Tuesday. At about 6:39 p.m. on Tuesday, Kansas City Police Department officers say they were called by the Overland Park Police Department who had a tip that the body of a missing woman had been found in the 8300 block of Hillcrest Road.

    More >

    Police in Kansas City are investigating a possible murder-suicide after a woman's body was found in a wooded area on Tuesday. At about 6:39 p.m. on Tuesday, Kansas City Police Department officers say they were called by the Overland Park Police Department who had a tip that the body of a missing woman had been found in the 8300 block of Hillcrest Road.

    More >

  • Woman pleads guilty to boyfriend's death in YouTube stunt

    Woman pleads guilty to boyfriend's death in YouTube stunt

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 5:16 PM EST2017-12-19 22:16:11 GMT
    (Northwest Regional Corrections Center via AP)(Northwest Regional Corrections Center via AP)

    A Minnesota woman has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting her boyfriend in a videotaped stunt they planned to post on YouTube.

    More >

    A Minnesota woman has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting her boyfriend in a videotaped stunt they planned to post on YouTube.

    More >

  • 'We're all lunatics'; one family at center of bizarre small Missouri town murder

    'We're all lunatics'; one family at center of bizarre small Missouri town murder

    Monday, December 18 2017 10:50 PM EST2017-12-19 03:50:06 GMT

    A body buried in a backyard, an entire town rattled and a murder suspect who's the son of a sheriff’s deputy. For a year and a half, Crawford County kept a secret.

    More >

    A body buried in a backyard, an entire town rattled and a murder suspect who's the son of a sheriff’s deputy. For a year and a half, Crawford County kept a secret.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.