One left with serious injuries after stabbing at 58th, Prospect

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are investigating a stabbing at 58th Street and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City. 

One person was left with serious injuries after the stabbing. 

The call came into police at 3:12 p.m. on Wednesday.

There is no suspect information at this time. 

