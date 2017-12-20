Snyder: "I'm in the process" of deciding whether to return to Kansas State

Kansas State Wildcats football head coach Bill Snyder said he's in the "process" of making a decision whether he will return to the team next season.

"I'm in the process of it," Snyder said at a press conference Wednesday. "It will be a little bit because of bowl preparation."

Snyder, who has led his team to a 209-110-1 record at his time there, has not made the announcement yet.

His comments come a little over a week after K-State Online reported he would return, citing multiple sources.

The Wildcats are 7-5 this season, finishing fourth in the Big 12 race. They are set to take on the UCLA Bruins in the Cactus Bowl on Dec. 26.

Snyder said he typically makes the decision after the bowl game.

“I need to have more dialogue with my family,” Snyder said. “I have had some dialogue with our administration and I need to have a little more dialogue with them."

"For me, it's a big decision."

