Man charged with murder in fatal shooting at south Kansas City apartment complex

A Kansas City man has been charged after a fatal shooting on the city’s south side, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Wednesday.

Malik S. Chapple, 21, is charged with one count of second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, one count of first-degree robbery and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

According to court records, Travis Mills, 25, was shot in a parking lot of an apartment complex in the 1500 block of E. 97th Street.

The shooting came after Mills, Chapple and others were involved in a drug deal.

Court records show that Chapple came to the meeting with a child in the back seat of his vehicle.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $100,000 for Chapple.

