Former Manhattan, KS, City Attorney sentenced on child pornography charges

A former city attorney of Manhattan, KS, has been sentenced to 210 months in federal prison on child pornography charges, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall announced on Tuesday.

Bill Raymond, 55, of Andover, KS, pleaded guilty to three counts of transporting child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.

Raymond admitted that he emailed child pornography to himself using a cellular telephone and a computer on Nov. 9, 2014, Feb. 28, 2015, and May 17, 2015. He also admitted that on July 30, 2015, he possessed child pornography.

The crimes occurred in Butler and Riley counties.

Raymond became the city attorney in Manhattan after serving as an assistant county counselor in Sedgwick County.

