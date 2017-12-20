Rollover crash jack-knifes semi, closes SB I-435 at Truman Rd

Emergency crews were able to open one lane of southbound traffic at about 6:05 a.m. (KCTV5)

A multi-vehicle accident left a semi jack-knifed and blocking all lanes of traffic on southbound Interstate 435 on Wednesday morning.

It happened at about 5:38 a.m. near Truman Road.

At least one vehicle rolled over. A woman and a small child were inside that vehicle.

Emergency crews were able to open one lane of southbound traffic at about 6:05 a.m.

No serious injuries have been reported.

The cause of the accident is unknown.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

