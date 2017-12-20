Rollover crash jack-knifes semi, closes SB I-435 at Truman Rd - KCTV5

Rollover crash jack-knifes semi, closes SB I-435 at Truman Rd

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Emergency crews were able to open one lane of southbound traffic at about 6:05 a.m.
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A multi-vehicle accident left a semi jack-knifed and blocking all lanes of traffic on southbound Interstate 435 on Wednesday morning.

It happened at about 5:38 a.m. near Truman Road.

At least one vehicle rolled over. A woman and a small child were inside that vehicle.

Emergency crews were able to open one lane of southbound traffic at about 6:05 a.m.

No serious injuries have been reported.

The cause of the accident is unknown.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

    Police in Kansas City say a murder investigation could be connected to a missing person case from another metro city. At about 6:39 p.m. on Tuesday, Kansas City Police Department officers say they were called by the Overland Park Police Department who had a tip that the body of a missing woman had been found in the 8300 block of Hillcrest Road.

    A Minnesota woman has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting her boyfriend in a videotaped stunt they planned to post on YouTube.

    Police are investigating a fatal wreck in Independence.  The wreck happened around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday on westbound Interstate 70 west of Noland Road.  A Mercedes and Toyota collided, sending the Toyota off the roadway.  The driver of the Toyota was transported to a local hospital and died as a result of injuries. No one inside the Mercedes was injured.  The cause is under investigation. More >
