AAA asks for prepared drivers as millions hit the road for the holidays

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
By Stephanie Kayser, News Reporter
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -

Christmas is only five days away and many are expected to hit the roads and make their way back to friends and family as they celebrate the holidays.

Wednesday is not only the busiest driving day of the year but it’s also expected to break records.

More than 107 million Americans are expected to travel home for the holidays between Dec. 23 and Jan. 1.

Officials say most travelers will be hitting the pavement instead of waiting in lines at the airport. And that means places like AAA will be busy assisting drivers.

Experts want drivers to double check their vehicle before traveling. They say drivers should check gas levels, tire pressure, battery life, have a spare tire and bring warm clothes, food and water in case of emergency.

For drivers needing to fill up, Kansas is not a bad place to do it. The state currently offers gas for an average price of $2.25 per gallon, the 11th lowest in the country.

Officials at AAA predict that they will have to rescue 2,400 people over the holidays, in Kansas alone. 

Due to the high volume of calls during the holidays, it can take tow trucks and emergency responders a bit longer to get to drivers and experts are asking for patience.

