Friends, family remember life of 23-year-old woman murdered in Kansas City

Friends and family of a young woman killed last week gathered Tuesday night at the JC Nichols Fountain to be sure she wasn’t forgotten and to push for help to solve the crime.

They surrounded a collage of Alexx Morris with candles in hand, 50 people strong.

For her mother, it was important that she is remembered for more than the city’s 138th homicide.

“Think about all the happiness and joy she brought you each time she was with you," said Debi Crummey, the victim's mother. "Her smile. We’re not going to think about what they did to her.”

Morris was found shot to death at 70th and Spruce last Monday. Family and friends have heard a who and why through the grapevine, but evidence is needed for police officers.

Family friends say the Lee’s Summit North grad was living a life her mother didn’t approve of, but they were still close.

“We want justice for Alexx," friend Rose Price said. "Whoever done this to her, we want them to pay.”

