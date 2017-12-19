Woman attacked outside of Independence QuikTrip during online sale

An Independence woman is sharing her story in hopes of protecting others who sell items online after she was attacked at what she thought was a safe place. (KCTV5)

Robin Irwin bought the new Apple Watch Series 3 but determined it wasn't right for her.

She picked a busy QuikTrip location to meet for the sale, but the presence of onlookers didn't stop the suspect from attacking her.

Police say Cyntha Santana is actually Evaun Evans. She has been charged with robbery and a bond has been set at $30,000. Irwin posted it for sale on the letgo app and quickly got a message from a woman using the name "Cyntha Santana."

She met the buyer who brought two other suspects to the QuikTrip with her.

"Scared the hell out of me," Irwin said. "They tried to lure me into the car. I would not get in."

The woman attacked her and shouted "I got it!" as she yanked the watch away.

"As I was putting the lid back on to the watch box, that's when she hit me in the mouth," Irwin said. "In the face and on the top of my head and ran."

A break in the case came after Evans posted her stolen Apple Watch for sale on the same letgo app she is accused of using to steal it.

A detective posed as a potential buyer and met Evans at a Starbucks off 40 Highway. When officers arrested her, they found an Apple Watch. The serial number proved it was Irwin's stolen watch.

"I just believe people are always good but people aren't always good," Irwin said. "I would suggest from now on if anybody wants to sell anything to go to the police departments."

The Independence Police Department recommends completing internet exchanges at the police headquarters at 223 N. Memorial Drive.

They recently installed a “Community Meetup Spot” sign at that location.

