Independence family spreads holiday cheer with 'Giving Tree'

Just days before Christmas, one family is spreading holiday cheer to strangers.

Kandi Hickey and her husband decided to downsize and relocated to a new part of Independence seven months ago.

The couple quickly saw a need and wanted to fill a void. Three days ago, they planted an artificial tree and filled the base with warm items like blankets, boots and hung socks like ornaments.

No purchase necessary, and no questions asked, the sign reads, “In need please take my gifts they are for you.”

“And it’s really my husband," Hickey said. "He’s been getting all the donations from the people that he works with and we’ve been purchasing some as well. We have to do what we can for each other that’s what it’s about.”

It’s a holiday tradition. Hickey previously did at the school she works at.

Her 4 and 5-year-old neighbors watching closely and learning the true meaning of Christmas.

“It’s about sharing, caring, and sharing love," Rhylenn, 5, said.

The giving won't stop.

Through donations, more items are expected to be available for someone in need.

