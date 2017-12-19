3 Kansas City Chiefs named to the Pro Bowl - KCTV5

3 Kansas City Chiefs named to the Pro Bowl

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Three members of the Kansas City Chiefs have been selected to the Pro Bowl. 

Running back Kareem Hunt, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce all made the team. 

Kelce, so far this season, has 79 catches for 991 yards and 7 touchdowns. Hill has grabbed 69 passes for 1,074 yards this season. 

Hunt, the Chiefs rookie sensation, has 1,201 yards on the ground and 6 touchdowns this season.

Quarterback Alex Smith, cornerback Marcus Peters, linebacker Justin Houston, punter Dustin Colquitt and kicker Harrison Butker were named alternates. 

