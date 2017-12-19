3 Kansas City Chiefs named to the Pro Bowl

A Minnesota woman has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting her boyfriend in a videotaped stunt they planned to post on YouTube.More >
A 26-year-old woman has given birth to a baby who was frozen as an embryo in 1992.More >
A body buried in a backyard, an entire town rattled and a murder suspect who's the son of a sheriff’s deputy. For a year and a half, Crawford County kept a secret.More >
The Overland Park Police Department is asking for help in locating a person of interest in a missing person case.More >
An Independence woman is sharing her story in hopes of protecting others who sell items online after she was attacked at what she thought was a safe place.More >
As the winter progresses, the chances are getting better that the Kansas City Royals could return one or both of their big name free agents - Mike Moustakas and Eric Hosmer.More >
Texas Rangers pitcher Cole Hamels and his wife, Heidi, are donating a mansion and 100 acres of land in southwest Missouri to charity that provides camps for children with special needs.More >
A Wyandotte County Sheriff's vehicle caught fire Tuesday at the conclusion of a police chase. The fire started before 12:10 p.m. in the area of 33rd Street and Orville Avenue.More >
