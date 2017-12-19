Suspect arrested in connection to Topeka drive-by shooting that killed girl, 5

An arrest has been made in connection to the death of a 5-year-old Topeka girl who was killed in a drive-by shooting in 2015.

Jessie Hughes, 21, has been booked on charges of first-degree murder and criminal discharge of a firearm.

Lily Mai Coats-Nichols was killed July 6, 2015 in the area of SE Golf Park Boulevard and SE Fremont Street.

Police say she was on her way to see her father when a bullet hit the car she was riding in.

The bullet struck her in the head, leaving Coats-Nichols brain dead.

