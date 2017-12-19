Chances of Hosmer or Moustakas returning to Royals increasing

Hosmer's three-run homer, his 22nd, in the seventh off left-hander Dan Jennings gave the Royals a cushion. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

As the winter progresses, the chances are getting better that the Kansas City Royals could return one or both of their big name free agents - Mike Moustakas and Eric Hosmer.

Moustakas is sounding like teams are more interested in giving him a one year deal.

Zach Cozart signed with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, so that’s off the table as a landing spot for Moustakas. With Manny Machado and Josh Donaldson on the market, it also makes him less of a hot commodity and his up and down numbers aren’t super appealing for teams.

As for Hosmer, it seems like most of the major market teams that would have the cash to go after him already have their first basemen.

Mitch Moreland re-signed with the Boston Red Sox, so those rumors can be put to rest.

According to Buster Olney of ESPN, he tweeted out that it could be that Hosmer's choices are down to being the heir to a George Brett-type legacy in Kansas City – with a retired number, rebuilding situation and healthy payday or a mentor for the San Diego Padres.

Danny Duffy has drawn a lot of attention this winter, with the Cubs, Yankees, Phillies and Orioles all reportedly interested.

A little less than a year ago, Duffy signed a five-year, 65 million dollar extension with the Royals

The Royals may be on the cusp of a rebuild and if they think it’s going to be long term, Duffy could be a tempting trade chip.

