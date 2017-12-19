Suspect takes own life after shooting causes car to crash in Liberty

Police in Liberty are investigating after shots were fired at a vehicle that resulted in a crash at Stewart Road and Wilshire Boulevard.

Police say a man driving a black Kia was shooting at the direction of a vehicle driven by a female.

The victim was not shot, according to police.

Police have identified the shooter as Kareem McCoy-Lee.

McCoy-Lee's body was found at about 10:50 p.m., inside Norris' car, after he had taken his own life behind the Academy Sports+Outdoors store in Liberty.

Police say the woman who McCoy-Lee shot at was his ex-girlfriend. They say he also told the woman he was going to kill her.

