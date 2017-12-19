Car crashes in Liberty after shots fired towards driver - KCTV5

Car crashes in Liberty after shots fired towards driver

LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -

Police in Liberty are investigating after shots were fired at a vehicle that resulted in a crash at Stewart and Wilshire Boulevard. 

Police say a man driving a black Kia was shooting at the direction of a vehicle driven by a female. 

The victim was not shot, according to police. 

Investigators believe the victim and suspect know each other. 

